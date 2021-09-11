Tennessee Titans last game against Arizona Cardinals

Nashville, TN – In Week 14 of the 2017 season, the Tennessee Titans played the franchise’s first-ever contest at the University of Phoenix Stadium and fell to the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 12-7.

The first quarter had the teams go scoreless as both Tennessee and Arizona punted twice. In the second quarter, Tennessee struck first as quarterback Marcus Mariota engineered a nine-play, 50-yard touchdown drive.

With help from first down receptions by tight end Delanie Walker and wide receiver Eric Decker, running back Derrick Henry rushed in a six-yard touchdown to put the Titans up, 7-0. At the end of the second quarter, the Tennessee defense had allowed the Cardinals just 32 rushing yards and forced punts on all of Arizona’s possessions in the first half.

With Arizona driving into Titans territory in the third quarter, linebacker Wesley Woodyard sacked Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert for a loss of eight and outside linebacker Brian Orakpo sacked Gabbert for a loss of nine to hold the Cardinals to a field goal attempt. Arizona successfully converted the kick and got on the board with a 47-yard field goal to cut Tennessee’s lead, 7-3. The Titans offense regained possession but quickly went three-and-out.

However, on fourth-and-one Tennessee ran a fake punt and directly snapped the ball to wide receiver Eric Weems who rushed for one yard. The ruling on the field was that Tennessee had successfully converted the first down, but Arizona challenged the call and Weems was instead ruled short of the marker. Arizona took over at the Tennessee 35-yard line and added another field goal on the ensuing possession to cut the Titans lead, 7-6.

On the following Titans possession, the Tennessee offense drove smoothly down the field as Mariota connected first with Decker for a 29-yard reception and then with Walker for a 10-yard catch and a first down.

However, on first-and-10 from the Arizona 27-yard line, Mariota threw an interception to Cardinals cornerback Tramon Williams who returned the ball for 12 yards. Arizona drove the ball down the field but missed a 40-yard field goal attempt as Tennessee preserved a 7-6 lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Cardinals took the lead for the first time all day as Arizona added two more field goals to go ahead, 12-7. Tennessee was unable to orchestrate and comeback and find the endzone in the fourth quarter, eventually falling to Arizona, 12-7.

Box Score

Tennessee Titans 7, Arizona Cardinals 12

2017 Week 14 | Sunday, December 10th, 2017 | 2:00pm MT | University of Phoenix Stadium