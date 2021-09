Clarksville, TN – Today, Monday, September 13th, 2021, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell welcomed Ethan Owens to the Clarksville Police Department family.

CPD Officer Owens has previous law enforcement experience with Alcoa and Maryville Police Departments. He will go through In-House training for the next two (2) weeks and then begin field training (FTO training).