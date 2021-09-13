This Week at APSU: Latinx Heritage Month Kick-off coming Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will kick off a monthlong celebration of Latinx Heritage Month with free food and music on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at the Morgan University Plaza (MUC).

The event will be hosted by the Latin Community Resource Center (LCRC), which has events planned through mid-October.

Events include (click on the links for more information):

The kick-off celebration, which is open to APSU students and employees, is co-sponsored by Student Life and Engagement.

Friday Football Frenzy Pep Rally Planned

On Friday, September 17th, one of the biggest events of the semester, the Friday Football Frenzy pep rally will include cheerleaders, the dance team, the marching band, coaches, and Governors players.

The gates open at Fortera Stadium at 6:00pm, and the pep rally is from 6:30pm-7:00pm.

Everyone is invited to this free event to cheer on the Govs before they host Morehead State in the home opener on Saturday, September 18th at 2:00pm.

Expert on Tennessee Suffragists to speak at APSU Constitution Day

On Friday, September 17th, at 2:00pm, Dr. Carole Bucy, an expert on Tennessee’s role in passing the 19th amendment, will visit Austin Peay State University to deliver a lecture as part of the campus’ Constitution Day celebration.

Constitution Day commemorates the day – September 17th, 1787 – the country’s Founding Fathers adopted the U.S. Constitution. Bucy’s talk celebrating another important U.S. milestone – women receiving the right to vote – will take place in room 307 of the Morgan University Center.

Austin Peay State University’s Constitution Day Lecture, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by the APSU College of Arts and Letters, the APSU Department of History and Philosophy, and the APSU Department of Political Science and Public Management.

Zone 3 Press’s First Book Award Poetry Reading coming Thursday

Poets Paige Lewis, Komal Mathew, and Emily Spencer will present a virtual reading of their poetry on September 16th for Zone 3 Press’s First Book Award Poetry Reading at Austin Peay State University.

The reading is a celebration of Mathew and Spencer, co-winners of the 2020 First Book Award in Poetry. Lewis was the judge who picked them as the winners.

The reading also celebrates Mathew and Spencer’s new books. Zone 3 Press will publish Mathew’s “For Daughters Who Walk Out Like Sons” and Spencer’s “East Walnut Hills” this month.

The poetry reading will be at 7:00pm on September 16th via Zoom at this link. The event is sponsored by the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and is free and open to the public.

APSU Board of Trustees to host fall meetings on September 17th

On September 17th, the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees will host its fall meetings – committee meetings and the full board meeting – throughout the day on campus.

The day will begin with the Board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 9:00am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, the Business and Finance Committee, the Executive Committee, and the Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter. The Board’s Audit Committee will end with a closed executive session to discuss pending litigation.

The full Board will meet at 1:00pm that Friday afternoon. The Board will discuss several items, including the University’s strategic planning process and proposed revisions to several APSU policies.

The public is asked to watch the meetings virtually through this Zoom link.

To view meeting materials such as the agenda, visit https://www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php.

For information on the meeting, contact the Secretary to the Board at *protected email* .

Last chance: The New Gallery’s ‘Recent Acquisitions’

Exhibit Ends Friday

The New Gallery opened its 2020-21 exhibition season with “Recent Acquisitions,” an exhibit that includes more than 125 pieces accepted into Austin Peay State University’s art collection during the last five years.

Pieces include art from Ansel Adams, Deborah Gould Hall, Bonnie Schiffman, Albert Watson, Michel Thersiquel, Khari Turner, Gamaliel Rodriguez, Philippe Salaün, and Karen Seapker.

The exhibit runs through September 17th. For more information, visit The New Gallery’s homepage.

For More

For more events, visit www.peaylink.com.

For athletic events, visit www.letsgopeay.com.