American Heart Association says Physical Activity even more Critical as Students return to Classroom

Nashville, TN – The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, the National Football League (NFL) and the Tennessee Titans are doubling down on kids physically active through NFL PLAY 60 as students return to the classroom following remote, distant and hybrid learning due to COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Now in its 15th year, the NFL PLAY 60 program establishes healthy habits and reduces sedentary behaviors in kids, which is key to immediate and long-term health benefits that can play a role in the classroom experience.

“Now that school is back in session, moving more is even more important following more than a year at home away from physical education classes, team sports, and daily recess,” Annie Thornhill, Executive Director of the Middle Tennessee American Heart Association. “Research has shown healthy behaviors are important in the classroom as active kids learn better. When kids are active, they focus more, think more clearly, react to stress more calmly, and perform and behave better in the classroom.”

In a recent scientific statement released by the American Heart Association, data continues to show poor cardiorespiratory fitness in youth, which includes cognitive and academic functions. As children return to the classroom, it is important for parents and educators to prioritize physical activity for immediate and long-term health.

Rooted in science, NFL PLAY 60, helps children to develop healthy physical and mental health habits for a better chance of a healthy adulthood. The program encourages kids to get a minimum of 60 minutes of vigorous physical activity each day to meet the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans (Department of Health and Human Services, Physical Activity Guidelines, page 14. Available for download here).

The American Heart Association and the NFL will continue to provide free resources to support parents and educators in making physical activity fun and engaging.

Resources available now:

Powered by GoNoodle, a landing page of videos and activities to help kids get 60 minutes of movement each day along side fun animated characters.

NFL PLAY 60 App– The free NFL PLAY 60 app helps kids get more movement throughout the day. The PLAY 60 app allows users to control personalized avatars onscreen with their own physical movement. The app is available for iOS and Android devices.

NFL PLAY 60 Exercise Library– In collaboration with the 32 NFL clubs, the first-ever NFL PLAY 60 library features kid-friendly exercises to help kids to get their recommended 60-minutes of daily physical activity.

The NFL and the American Heart Association have teamed up since 2006 to inspire kids through a fun and engaging way to get physically active. The impact of physical activity on overall mental and physical wellness is essential to help children grow to reach their full potential.

Additional NFL PLAY 60 resources can be found online at heart.org/nflplay60.

