Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County to hold Drive-Thru Wellness Clinics in September

Clarksville, TN – The Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County will offer limited routine wellness services at greatly reduced prices on Thursday, September 23rd and Wednesday, September 29th from 9:00am-2:00pm each day by appointment only
Pets must be in good health and already fixed to participate. Puppies and kittens too young to be fixed (less than 5 months old) may participate so long as they have an appointment to be fixed in the coming months. Limit 3 pets per household per day. Cats must be in individual carriers, and dogs must be on a leash.
All appointments must be booked online using this link: www.clarksvillehumanesociety.org/spayneuter-clinic, and choose the Wellness Clinic Appointment option. No phone calls, please.
Due to high demand and a limited number of appointments, a non-refundable $10.00 deposit is required at the time of booking to help reduce no-shows and cancellations, but all of this gets applied to the pet’s services.
The wellness clinics are being hosted by and held at the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County Low-Cost Spay-Neuter Clinic located at 940 Tennessee Avenue. (behind Arby’s on Riverside Drive).