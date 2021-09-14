Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County to hold Drive-Thru Wellness Clinics in September

Clarksville, TN – The Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County will offer limited routine wellness services at greatly reduced prices on Thursday, September 23rd and Wednesday, September 29th from 9:00am-2:00pm each day by appointment only

Pet owners can choose from dog and cat vaccines (DA2PPV, Bordetella or FVRCP) for $10.00; rabies vaccines (1-year) for $15.00; microchips w/ lifetime registration for $20.00; heartworm tests for $25.00; FIV/FELV combo tests for $30.00; and deworming (2 treatments) for $15.00.

Pets must be in good health and already fixed to participate. Puppies and kittens too young to be fixed (less than 5 months old) may participate so long as they have an appointment to be fixed in the coming months. Limit 3 pets per household per day. Cats must be in individual carriers, and dogs must be on a leash.

All appointments must be booked online using this link: www.clarksvillehumanesociety.org/spayneuter-clinic, and choose the Wellness Clinic Appointment option. No phone calls, please.

Due to high demand and a limited number of appointments, a non-refundable $10.00 deposit is required at the time of booking to help reduce no-shows and cancellations, but all of this gets applied to the pet’s services.

The wellness clinics are being hosted by and held at the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County Low-Cost Spay-Neuter Clinic located at 940 Tennessee Avenue. (behind Arby’s on Riverside Drive).