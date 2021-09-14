Nashville Sounds late rally falls short at Gwinnett Stripers, 6-5

Gwinnett, GA – The Nashville Sounds jumped out to a 3-0 lead but couldn’t hang on and suffered a 6-5 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.

Catcher Christian Kelley delivered a clutch bases-clearing double in the top of the second inning to give the Sounds a 3-0 lead. Kelley’s double down the left-field line plated David Dahl, Tim Lopes, and Keon Broxton and gave starter Josh Lindblom early some breathing room.

Gwinnett didn’t waste any time answering as Ryan Goins drilled a solo blast off Lindblom to trim the deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the second. A ground-rule RBI double by Jason Kipnis made it a 3-2 game in the third and Johan Camargo immediately followed Kipnis with a run-scoring base hit of his own to even the game at 3-3.

After Lindblom turned in a 1-2-3 bottom of the fourth, the hitters picked him up and regained the lead. Matt Lipka started the top of the fifth with a perfect bunt single. Brice Turang followed with a double to put runners at second and third with nobody out, and Jamie Westbrook knocked in Lipka with the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly.

The 4-3 lead didn’t last long as the Stripers answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. Kipnis was at it again when he launched a two-run homer off Lindblom to give Gwinnett a 5-4 lead. They added a run in the seventh on Camargo’s RBI triple.

Nashville looked to be in prime position to even the game in the top of the ninth, but the rally was thwarted by an untimely double play. David Fry’s one-out, RBI single cut the deficit to 6-5 and put runners at the corners. The comeback wasn’t to be as Gwinnett reliever Brooks Wilson got Lipka to bounce into a game-ending 5-4-3 double play.

Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at Coolray Field. Right-hander Colin Rea (2-2, 3.04) starts for Nashville against right-hander Bryce Elder (2-1, 2.78) for Gwinnett. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 central time.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds are now 10-10 in series openers.

David Dahl extended his hitting streak to nine games…he’s hitting .324 (11-for-34) with 5 runs, 2 doubles, 2 home runs, and 5 RBI during the streak.

Christian Kelley doubled in the second inning to extend his on-base streak to 15 games…Kelley’s 3 RBI matched a season-high (also 6/10 vs. Indianapolis).

Nashville and Gwinnett have played 25 games in 2021 and 16 have been decided by two or fewer runs.

Box Score

Nashville 5, Gwinnett 6

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 6 1 Gwinnett 0 1 2 0 2 0 1 0 X 6 11 0