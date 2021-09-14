Rakkasans Arrive at Port Arthur

Port Authur, TX – 101st Airborne Division, 3rd Brigade Combat Team (Rakkasans) soldiers continue to arrive by the busload at Port Arthur where they will be preparing all of their equipment to go to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

“From here we will be ensuring that our vehicles and equipment are staged in the proper convoy order as well as rehearsing any potential challenges that may arise at JRTC,” said Capt. Gregory Jaksec, the Battalion S4 for 626th Brigade Support Battalion.

“There will be an increased focus on Soldier safety during the rotation, we need all of our Soldiers to understand what a real battle environment will involve, so that’s why we go to JRTC, to refine and hone our deployment capabilities.”