101st Airborne Division: Leadership from the Front, SFC Brandon Taeff

Fort Campbell, KY – From Woodlawn, Illinois, Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Taeff is a 91X, Maintenance Supervisor, with Jackal Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Rakkasans” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

Taeff is currently supporting the Rakkasans’ Sea Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, as well as leading his squad through their rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

“I’m thankful to be able to be here for my Soldiers on this mission because this is a first time experience for many of them, I know that they can count on me to guide them to a successful mission if they apply themselves to the training,” Taeff said.

As a maintenance supervisor, it is Taeff’s job to address and take care of the needs of his Soldiers, to oversee the work being done by them, and ensure that the vehicles are running up to standard.

“My Soldiers are my priority, I look out for them as I would for my own children,” said Taeff. “I’ve been in the Army for over 23 years and I can’t say enough how important these deployment exercises are. We execute these because they really do benefit our readiness and provide crucial learning opportunities before we face the real battlefield.”

Throughout his time in the Army, Taeff has earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at Central Texas College.

“Education is really everything, I’m 40 years old and I’m still learning new things, and as Soldiers we need to be lifelong learners, we are constantly changing the way we fight, which is why we continue to learn and apply our education to our mission, and pass that knowledge down to our Soldiers.”

When the duty day is over, Taeff enjoys the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family.

“I strive to serve my country and make my family proud every day, they are the driving force behind why I serve.”