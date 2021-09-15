Austin Peay State University announces Fan Day Experience for opening Football game at Fortera Stadium

Clarksville, TN – With the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team set to host its first game of the 2021 campaign, the athletics department has finalized its fan experience plans for both before and during the 2:00pm, Saturday contest against Morehead State.

Red Out!

The Governors athletics department encourages all APSU fans to wear red to Saturday’s home season opener as part of its Red Out! Coca-Cola will be providing shirseys ahead of kickoff. Fans can also visit the Barnes & Noble Bookstore that is located across the street at 328 College Street.

Nashville Predators Student Rush

The first 500 Austin Peay State University students to come to Saturday’s game and enter through the Wendy’s gate (located at the northwest corner of the stadium next to the Jenkins Family Fieldhouse) will receive a free Nashville Predators preseason ticket, reserve their ticket for the Tennessee State game on October 2nd – which is expected to be a sellout – and an opportunity to be enrolled in the Nashville Predators Student Rush program offering discounted tickets and benefits for the 2021-22 season.

Chick-Fil-A Wilma Rudolph Stache Street

Stache Street returns to the pre-game festivities for the 2021 season. Taking over Marion Street from the Foy Center to Henry Street, the area will provide fans the opportunity to enjoy an array of food truck options, activites, and more in a family-friendly environment!

With the return of the Stache Street festivities also comes the return of Clarksville native DJ Snacks who will be playing music leading up to kickoff against the Eagles!

Austin Peay State University campus police will begin closing parking along Marion Street between the Foy Center crosswalk and Henry Street Friday night. At noon fans will be able to walk along Stache Street and enjoy it until 30 minutes prior to kickoff (1:30pm). At approximately 2:00pm, Marion Street will reopen to traffic.

Tailgate Alley

For the 10th season, Austin Peay State University athletics presents Tailgate Alley in Lot 6 (Foy Lot). Limited single-game spaces are available for $20.00 per game and season ticket members will have access to purchase a season-long tailgating pass for the price of $75.00 per spot.

Fans will be able to take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 10:00am Beginning at 12:30pm, Austin Peay State University campus police will close the lot to further parking for the day.

Gov Walk

Scotty Walden‘s first Gov Walk as the head football coach at Austin Peay State University will begin at approximately 11:30am! The team busses will arrive on Drane Street and Walden will lead the Govs through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium! All are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Walden and the Governors as they make their way to Fortera Stadium on gameday for the first time this season!

Beer Garden

The Beer Garden also returns after a year of absence. Trained and licensed servers will sell beer in the Beer Garden located in the southeast corner of the stadium property. Fans wishing to purchase alcohol must be 21 years or older and obtain a wristband that will be provided at a location outside Gate 2 of Fortera Stadium and have that wristband on when purchasing alcohol in the stadium. Patrons consuming alcohol must be able to produce a valid photo ID at all times. Stadium personnel may ask to see an ID at locations away from the point of sale.

Beer sales will begin once the gates are opened to the general public and conclude at the end of the third quarter. A complete guide to Austin Peay State University’s Beer Garden policies is available online.

Mid-South Ford Military Section

Free tickets will be handed out to the first 400 military personnel members who show their ID at the Fortera Stadium ticket windows on game day or the week of the game.

Season Ticket Record

The Austin Peay State University football team continues to break records on the field and that has led to records being broken in the stands as well! This season, the Governors set a season record as fans and student-athletes alike prepare for a season full of Austin Peay State University touchdowns, thrilling victories, and the program’s third-ever Ohio Valley Conference championship!

Tickets Are Still On Sale!

Group, season and individual tickets are still on sale. Contact the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) to purchase yours today!

COVID-19 Coronavirus Protocols

Austin Peay State University Athletics is committed to the health and safety of all fans, athletes, and staff. While masks are not required outdoors, they are recommended. Austin Peay’s COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols are available online.