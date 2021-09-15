Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Meriwether Road water outage, lane closure extended

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has announced that the water main repair work currently underway on Meriwether Road will be extended past the anticipated completion time of 2:30pm.

The onsite utility crew is working diligently to finish the repair work in order to restore water service to the area and reopen the lane on Meriwether Road by approximately 4:00pm.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

The eastbound lane of Meriwether Road is closed between Millington Drive and Oakland Road and the westbound lane is dedicated to alternating two-way traffic during the work.

