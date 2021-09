Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old, missing juvenile. Fabion Lloyd (Black/Male), was last seen in the area of Todd Drive on September 12th, 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Hurst, 931.648.0656, ext. 5263, You can also call the Tipsline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.