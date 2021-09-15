Clarksville Police Department asks Public Assistance locating Missing Elderly Couple

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Paul Elam (white/male 69 years old) and Daisy Roberts (white/female 63 years old).
Both have known medical conditions.
They are believed to be in a black Dodge Grand Caravan (Tennessee tag: DP80291).
If anyone sees Paul Elam, Daisy Roberts, or their black Dodge Caravan (DP 80291), please call 911 immediately so Clarksville Police Officers can check on their welfare.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Paul Elam and Daisy Roberts.
Paul is 69, 5’6”, 260 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. Daisy is 63, 5’2”, 130 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.
Spot them? Call 1.800.TBI.FIND or 931.645.TIPS.