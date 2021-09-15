73.3 F
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Clarksville Police Department investigates Aggravated Assault on Tompkins Lane

Clarksville Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying suspect's vehicle involved in shootong on Tompkins Lane and Paradise Hill Road on September 10th, 2021.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating an aggravated assault that occurred on Tompkins Lane and Paradise Hill Road on September 10th, 2021 around 6:00pm.

The attached video shows the suspect vehicle that was involved in the shooting, they are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and/or the occupants.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Bradley, 931.648.0656, ext. 5159, Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

Video

