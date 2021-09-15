Clarksville Police Department investigates Aggravated Assault on Tompkins Lane

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating an aggravated assault that occurred on Tompkins Lane and Paradise Hill Road on September 10th, 2021 around 6:00pm.

The attached video shows the suspect vehicle that was involved in the shooting, they are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and/or the occupants.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Bradley, 931.648.0656, ext. 5159, Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

