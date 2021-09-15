72 F
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Clarksville Police Department is searching for Runaway Juvenile Frank Gilmore Jr.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old, missing juvenile. Frank Gilmore Jr. (Black/Male), was last seen in the area of Cameo Court around August 30th, 2021. He has been communicating with family members through social media recently but has not returned home.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Jackson, 931.648.0656, ext. 5319, You can also call the Tipsline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

