APSU Cross Country heads to Nashville for Commodore Classic

Clarksville, TN – It will be a return journey to Percy Warner Park for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) cross-country teams, which is set to compete in the Commodore Classic, Friday, at Vaughn’s Gap.

The APSU Govs opened their season on this same course two weeks ago at the Belmont Opener and will face an expanded field in Vanderbilt’s event.

In addition to the Govs and Commodores, student-athletes from Ohio Valley Conference outfits Belmont, Morehead State, Murray State, Tennessee State, and Tennessee Tech, with Central Arkansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, Missouri, and Western Kentucky beefing up an outstanding field.

After leading the APSU Govs at Belmont, Connor Duncan looks to reprise his role at the head of the pack for the Govs in the second meet. Duncan, Ryan Martin, Stone Norris, and Joseph Redman each posted top-40 finishes in their last visit to Nashville.

For the women’s team, once more Sara Martin will be counted on to lead the way for the APSU Govs, while seniors Larin Harr, Molly Howard, and Mikaela Smith provide an experienced look on this course. Freshmen Sydney Hartoin and Lauren Lewis are set to make their Austin Peay State University debuts this week.

The men’s 8-kilometer race is scheduled for an 8:30am start, with the women’s 5-kilometer tentatively scheduled for 9:15am. Live results will be provided courtesy of CFPITiming.com.