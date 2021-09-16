Austin Peay State University’s Art+Design, CECA welcome Little Friends of Printmaking September 21st

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art+Design, with support from the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, will kick off the 2021-22 CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series season with The Little Friends of Printmaking.

“We are so excited to host artist The Little Friends of Printmaking as our first visiting speaker of the season,” Michael Dickins, chair of the Visiting Artist Speaker Committee, said. “James and Melissa Buchanan are The Little Friends of Printmaking, a duo of printmakers/illustrators/designers based out of Los Angeles. In addition to their work as illustrators and designers, they continue their fine art pursuits through exhibitions, lectures, and artists’ residencies worldwide, spreading the gospel of silkscreen to anyone inclined to listen.

The public lecture by The Little Friends of Printmaking will take place at 6:00pm on Tuesday, September 21st, in the Sundquist Building, Room E106 A/B. Masks must be worn inside all APSU buildings. The lecture will be simultaneously live-streamed via Zoom Webinar. Registration for the Zoom Webinar is available here: https://bit.ly/LFoP_zoom. All events are free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.

I always enjoy bringing these artists to Clarksville,” Dickins said. “Last year, all of our artist talks were via Zoom. Though the Zoom technology allowed us to reach a greater audience outside of Clarksville, it didn’t provide the personal experience for our students and community that makes our visiting artist programming the best in the state.

This year we’re combining the two – we’ll be hosting the artists in person as well as live streaming via Zoom webinar and Facebook live. We have moved to a larger venue on campus to accommodate social distancing, and CECA has acquired technology to provide a multi-camera broadcast experience for those not able to be with us on campus. We’re doing this in both the name of best health practices and reaching a larger audience. As always, all of our events are free and open to the public.”

In addition to the public lecture, The Little Friends of Printmaking will conduct a hands-on printmaking workshop with APSU printmaking students. As a result of the workshop, Austin Peay State University will acquire a piece by The Little Friends for the University’s Art Collection.

“We illustrate and hand-print all of our work ourselves,” The Little Friends of Printmaking said. “We’re there from beginning to end, actively engaging with each step of the (sometimes extraordinarily convoluted) printmaking process. We’ve been doing things this way for years now, and what once was a dire necessity is now one of the core principles of our art practice. The silkscreen process and the act of printing have informed our aesthetic as illustrators and designers completely. Engaging with the process directly has given us a greater understanding of the materiality of the medium. We’re so excited to be able to share our processes(es) with the students of the Department of Art + Design at Austin Peay State University.”

James and Melissa Buchanan were ADC Young Guns honorees and have won awards from American Illustration, Print Magazine, and Communication Arts. Clients include Disney, FX, Cartoon Network, and Nike. Their work has been published in books such as “New Masters of Poster Design,” among others, and their first children’s book, “Studio: A Place for Art to Start,” was released in March 2020 through Tundra Books (Penguin Random House Canada).

For more on The Little Friends of Printmaking, visit their website or follow them on Instagram: @littlefriendsof