Education

Clarksville Chamber of Commerce to hold CMCSS “Innovation in Education” Community Conversation

Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS)Clarksville, TN – Tickets are on sale now for the “Innovation in Education” breakfast hosted by the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. This new event is a community conversation featuring district leaders from the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. Tickets are $25.00 for members and $35.00 for non-members and are available at clarksvillechamber.com.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is the seventh-largest district in Tennessee, with a record number of almost 38,000 students currently enrolled for the 2021-22 school year. 

This event will focus on sharing current and future plans for growth for CMCSS through the lens of the district’s Strategic Work. Each year, district leaders develop strategic goals and initiatives for the benefit of stakeholders. The goals are focused on the following: Improve Efficiency and Effectiveness, Improve Student Achievement, Engage the Public in Support of Student Achievement, and Maximize Employee Capacity. To learn more about the 2021-22 Strategic Work, visit www.cmcss.net/strategic-work

The district is always reviewing new and collaborative ways to communicate with stakeholders. A community-wide presentation allows for engagement in a large group conversation focused on the mission of educating and empowering students. Guests will have the opportunity to hear from several members of the administration and submit questions for the panel. 

The panel of speakers will include: 

  • Dr. Angela Huff, Interim Director of Schools
  • Dr. Sean Impeartrice, Chief Academic Officer
  • Ms. Jeanine Johnson, Chief Human Resources Officer
  • Mr. Norm Brumblay, Chief Operations Officer
  • Mr. Chris Reneau, Chief Financial Officer
  • Mr. David Holman, Chief Technology Officer
  • Mr. Anthony Johnson, Chief Communications Officer

The community is also welcome to submit questions via this link. Depending on the number of questions submitted, not all questions may be answered during the limited time on stage; however, additional feedback will be provided after the event. After the event, a recording will be available on the District’s website. 

To purchase tickets, visit clarksvillechamber.com


About the Chamber Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce

Since its inception in 1905, the mission of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is to represent the interests of the business community and its membership by advancing community development, promoting the business and economic environment, and improving the welfare of the community by enhancing the quality of life in the region.

