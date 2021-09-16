82.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, September 16, 2021
HomeNewsTBI reports Undercover Shelby County Investigation seizes Two-Pounds of Fentanyl
News

TBI reports Undercover Shelby County Investigation seizes Two-Pounds of Fentanyl

News Staff
By News Staff
The search found two-pounds of fentanyl, additional unknown white powder, a weapon, and cash were seized. The estimated street value of two-pounds of fentanyl is estimated at $110,000.
The search found two-pounds of fentanyl, additional unknown white powder, a weapon, and cash were seized. The estimated street value of two-pounds of fentanyl is estimated at $110,000.

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationCordova, TN – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, with the support of Homeland Security Investigation – Memphis Office, has resulted in the seizure of a large amount of fentanyl, likely saving countless lives.

“Last year, Tennessee experienced a significant increase in overdose deaths.  Fentanyl or fentanyl in combination with other drugs was the primary culprit responsible for those deaths,” said Darryl Richardson, TBI Assistant Director, Drug Investigation Division. 

“The health and safety of our Tennessee communities is a top priority for TBI, which is why we work tirelessly with our district attorney offices and local and federal partners to target drug traffickers such as this,” Richardson stated.

Wednesday, as part of an investigation that began in August, TBI agents along with the Narcotic’s Unit with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home of an individual suspected of selling large amounts of fentanyl in Shelby County. The home is located in the 1200 block of Breezy Valley Drive in Cordova. During the search, two pounds of fentanyl, additional unknown white powder, a weapon, and cash were seized.

The estimated street value of two pounds of fentanyl is estimated at $110,000.

Darius Harshaw
Darius Harshaw

“I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with agents from the TBI and the Memphis Homeland Security Investigation office,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. “By working together, we are able to make a larger impact and remove these dangerous drugs from our community streets.”

Following the execution of the search warrant, TBI agents arrested Darius Harshaw (DOB: 9/3/86) on counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports Judge Tyler Drive water outage
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online