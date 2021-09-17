APSU Soccer shuts out Alabama A&M 3-0 for Third Straight Road Win

Huntsville, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s soccer team posted its second-consecutive shutout and its third-straight road win – matching the 2005 team for the longest road winning streak in program history – with a trio of Governors finding the back of the net in a 3-0 win over Alabama A&M, Thursday, at Charger Parker on the campus of Alabama-Huntsville.

Austin Peay (3-4-1) got on the scoreboard right out of the gate, with senior Rachel Bradberry taking a pass from Alec Baumgardt and firing it past the Alabama A&M (0-6-1) goalkeeper to take a 1-0 lead in the first minute. Bradberry’s second goal of the season and 10th of her career came on Baumgardt’s first career assist.

After six shots on goal and six saves by Alabama A&M, graduate senior Gybson Roth was able to break through and give the Governors a 2-0 lead when she used a pass from freshman Olivia Prock to score her first goal of the season.

Roth’s 33rd-minute goal was the third of her career and her first since 2017, it was also Prock’s first assist in her collegiate career.

Roth’s goal was the final shot on target in the first half, as the Govs defense held Alabama A&M shotless in the first 45 minutes and took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Chloé Dion replaced Peyton Powell in goal for Austin Peay to start the second half, the duo would go on to keep a clean sheet, with the Governors defense not allowing a shot on goal in the match.

The APSU Govs extended their lead early in the second half, with Prock playing a shot over Alabama A&M goalkeeper Jodi Medina’s head to score the first goal of her collegiate career. Prock’s 47th-minute strike made her the second of Austin Peay State University’s 12 freshmen to find the back of the net this season, joining Baumgardt, who scored at North Alabama.

With a 3-0 lead in hand, Dion and the defense held strong and secured the Governors’ second-straight shutout victory.

Quotably, APSU Assistant Coach Hayden Coffman

Opening Thoughts

“I am very pleased with tonight’s performance. We were able to attack quickly and carry that momentum throughout the match, credit to the girls for working hard and getting the job done today.”

On the defensive effort

“We are really glad to get a second-consecutive shutout. Our girls really deserve it, the backline has worked really hard all year, so it’s nice to watch them be successful.”

On the offensive attack

“I am excited to see some new faces get goals today, as well as Rachel, who we feel is always dangerous. Alec and Olivia getting assists was fantastic as well and I am very happy for them, there are many more to come.”

Moving forward… “We can celebrate and enjoy this game tonight, but come tomorrow our focus shifts to a big matchup next Thursday.”

Box Score

Austin Peay 1, Alabama A&M 0

1 2 F Austin Peay 2 1 3 Alabama A&M 0 0 0

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team wraps up nonconference play with a 6:00pm, Thursday match against North Dakota at Morgan Brother Soccer Field. The APSU Govs then kick off Ohio Valley Conference play when they host UT Martin for a 1:00pm, September 26th match.

For news and updates on everything Governors soccer, follow along on Twitter or Instagram (@GovsWSOC) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.