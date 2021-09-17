Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests John Herdman for Vehicle Burglaries

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested a Clarksville man in connection to multiple burglaries in the county.

Residents in the Warriato Trace Subdivision reported their vehicles burglarized sometime during the early morning hours of September 13th, 2021. Property stolen included a firearm, credit cards, and identifying documents.

After reviewing video surveillance footage provided by homeowners and conducting field interviews, John Randall Herdman, 25, was taken into custody.

Herdman was charged with seven counts of burglary and one count of attempted vehicle burglary. Bond set at $75,000.00.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens, as the holiday season approaches, more and more criminals will be looking for crimes of convenience. Please remember, do not leave valuables out in plain sight and lock your vehicles.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Investigator Greg Turner at 931.648.0611; submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App; or call 911.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.