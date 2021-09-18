U.S. State Department diplomat coming to Austin Peay State University to discuss employment opportunities with students

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is hosting Diplomat in Residence (DIR) for the U.S. State Department Allen DuBose on Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 at 2:00pm to inform students about employment opportunities within the U.S. government. The program will be conducted as a webinar.

DuBose is the DIR for Tennessee, northern Alabama, and northern Georgia. The State Department defines the role of DIR as “Foreign Service officers and specialists located throughout the U.S. who provide guidance and advice on careers, internships, and fellowships to students and professionals in the communities they serve.”

DuBose spent 15 years in the private sector before joining the Foreign Service, first as finance director at Everglades Direct Inc. and then as director of Global Gateway Management for North America at Iridium, LLC. DuBose established service provider networks in Canada and Mexico. This is where his interest in international work began.

DuBose has done tours in Mexico, Ecuador, and the United Arab Emirates. His State Department profile says serving in the Foreign Service has “given me an opportunity to receive career-long training, develop my skills and offer my family an international lifestyle.”

Dr. Kevin Baron, a political science professor at Austin Peay State University, is coordinating the event.

“The State Department has a ton of opportunities for students and a host of career paths following school,” Baron said. “Especially Austin Peay, where we have a high number of military-affiliated students, many of whom have foreign language skills that are relevant for Foreign Service career paths.”

The event will include a 45-minute talk by DuBose about the mission of the state department and a 15-minute Q&A. The hope is to provide more insight into what the State Department does day to day.

“DuBose has worked in Foreign Services for 15 years. His career has reflected these opportunities that he’s going to talk about,” Baron said. “I feel like it will be enlightening for anyone, especially for those thinking about a career path in this area.”