Nashville Sounds begin Final Homestand at First Horizon Park on September 22nd

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns home for the final homestand of the 2021 season on Wednesday, September 22nd when they begin a five-game series against the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians.

The five-game set against Columbus is the beginning of the “Triple-A Final Stretch,” the new postseason tournament for all 30 Triple-A clubs. Following the home series, Nashville concludes the Triple-A Final Stretch with five road games against the Indianapolis Indians.

The Triple-A team with the best overall winning percentage during the 10-game stretch will be crowned the champion.

First Horizon Park has several group areas available for all five games, including Field Suites, Club Suites, and the George Dickel 4-Tops. For more information on group outings call 615.690.4487.

The following specials will take place throughout the homestand as part of Fan Appreciation Week.

All food and beverage specials are while supplies last:

$2 12 oz. Pepsi fountain soda.

$2 Hot Dogs (Friday-Sunday).

$1.50 Frito Lay Chips.

Select $5.00 and $6;00 canned and draft beer specials.

Season Ticket Member of the Game recognition for all five games.

$3.00 Mini-golf (Friday and Saturday).

Silent auction to benefit the Nashville Sounds Foundation on Saturday and Sunday. Items include autographs from Christian Yelich, Rickey Henderson, Roger Clemens, and others.

Listed below are the remainder of the promotions for the homestand.

Wednesday, September 22nd

Nashville Sounds vs. Columbus Clippers

Game begins at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Wednesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30.00 ($25;00 for humans; $5;00 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Comfort Connections. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way (formerly 5th Avenue). The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

The Sounds and Nashville SC Ticket Bundle – All fans who purchase a ticket to the September 29th Nashville SC vs. Orlando City match using the listed link will also receive a Select Section ticket to the September 22nd Sounds vs. Clippers game.

More information can be found at https://bit.ly/2VDOGQW.

Thursday, September 23rd

Nashville Sounds vs. Columbus Clippers

Game begins at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, September 24th

Nashville Sounds vs. Columbus Clippers

Game begins at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

2022 Magnet Schedule Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by FOX 17.

2,500 fans receive a free Hardees Famous Star coupon as an exit giveaway.

Saturday, September 25th

Nashville Sounds vs. Columbus Clippers

Game begins at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

2022 Magnet Schedule Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by FOX 17.

Pre-game awards presentation for 2021 Team MVP and Fan Favorite.

Sunday, September 26th

Nashville Sounds vs. Columbus Clippers

Game begins at 6:15pm | Gates open at 5:15pm

The first 100 kids ages 12 and under receive the book Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot presented by ABRAMS. This book is not available in stores until October 26th.

All fans Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.