Senator Marsha Blackburn Introduces Legislation To Support Live Music Industry

Senator Marsha Blackburn.
U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) along with Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) introduced the Music Under Severe Income Crisis (MUSIC) Act to address gaps in financial support for blue-collar workers in the music industry.

The MUSIC Act will expand the Save Our Stages (SOS) Act to include companies and workers in the live event industry who faced significant financial hardship as a result of pandemic-related shutdowns.

“In Music City — and across the Volunteer State — we know the value that service and support companies bring to live entertainment,” said Senator Blackburn.

“The MUSIC Act builds on our existing work to support the recovering arts community and ensures that blue-collar workers in the live events industry can thrive,” Senator Blackburn stated.

“The music and entertainment industry has an enormous impact on our economy in Tennessee, but the pandemic took a heavy toll on many — not just the venues — hardworking Tennesseans who make their living from live events,” said Senator Hagerty. “I am pleased to join with Senator Blackburn to help the workers who have been hard hit by the pandemic, and give them the opportunity to once again thrive as this industry rebounds across our state.”

Background

  • The Save Our Stages (SOS) Act was implemented under the Shuttered Venue Operator Grant (SVOG) program.
  • However, the SOS Act cast a narrow net, only benefiting a small portion of the industry by excluding many blue-collar workers.
  • The MUSIC Act aims to aid those left out of the initial program by expanding eligibility to include companies that support the live event industry.
