80.2 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports CEMC Kiosk Burglary
News

Clarksville Police Department reports CEMC Kiosk Burglary

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police have releases this photo of the Cumberland Electric Membership Corp drive Burglary Suspect.
Clarksville Police have releases this photo of the Cumberland Electric Membership Corp drive Burglary Suspect.

Updated, Video Added

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On September 13th, 2021, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that a white male broke into the Cumberland Electric Membership Corp (CEMC) drive-thru payment kiosk on Madison Street and stole the cash box.

The Clarksville Police obtained the video surveillance footage showing a white male dressed in an Under Armor hoodie breaking into the machine.

Other jurisdictions have reported similar criminal activity and a person of interest has been identified. This is still an active investigation and pending prosecution, no other information is available for release at this time.


Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Kurtich, 931.648.0656, ext. 5556, Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports Powell Road work completed
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online