Clarksville Police Department reports CEMC Kiosk Burglary

Updated, Video Added

Clarksville, TN – On September 13th, 2021, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that a white male broke into the Cumberland Electric Membership Corp (CEMC) drive-thru payment kiosk on Madison Street and stole the cash box.

The Clarksville Police obtained the video surveillance footage showing a white male dressed in an Under Armor hoodie breaking into the machine.

Other jurisdictions have reported similar criminal activity and a person of interest has been identified. This is still an active investigation and pending prosecution, no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Kurtich, 931.648.0656, ext. 5556, Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.