Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Clarksville Police Department investigate Earnest Shelton, Lincoln Drive Aggravated Assault

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating an aggravated assault that occurred on Earnest Shelton and Lincoln Drive on September 10th, 2021 at around 1:00am.

Clarksville Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify the individual wearing the hoodie that approached the male in the white t-shirt.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Jackson, 931.648.0656, ext. 5319, the Tipsline: 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

