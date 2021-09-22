49.5 F
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Clarksville Police Department reports Fatality Crash at Trenton Road, Barkwood Drive

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working on a fatality crash involving a single vehicle. A driver traveling southbound on Trenton Road ran off the roadway and struck a cement culvert, coming to rest near 327 Barkwood Drive.

Trenton Road is currently reduced down to one lane. CPD is asking the public to find alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared.

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are en route to the scene, and there is no other information available for release at this time.

