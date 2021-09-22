63.8 F
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
News

Clarksville Street Department to seal Neighborhood Streets

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department has contracted Pavement Technology, Inc. to apply from September 27th through October 15th, 2021 to the streets of eight Clarksville neighborhoods.

Neighborhoods affected

  • Aspen Grove
  • Brentwood
  • Locust Run
  • Oakwood
  • Fox Meadow
  • Rossview Place
  • Sunset Meadows
  • West Creek Farms

Surface sealant prolongs the lifespan of the pavement by four to five years versus leaving it unsealed. Historically, the Clarksville Street Department has performed this service for more than a decade to maximize the life of City streets before major resurfacing needs to be performed.

Residents of the aforementioned neighborhoods will be notified via door hangers 24 hours prior to work being performed. Residents are asked to remove parked vehicles from the roadway during this time so that resurfacing can occur. Vehicles left in the roadway will be moved if the owner cannot be contacted.

More information about the resurfacing process and FAQ’s can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3ksrxKO

