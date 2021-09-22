Clarksville Street Department to seal Neighborhood Streets

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department has contracted Pavement Technology, Inc. to apply from September 27th through October 15th, 2021 to the streets of eight Clarksville neighborhoods.
Neighborhoods affected
- Aspen Grove
- Brentwood
- Locust Run
- Oakwood
- Fox Meadow
- Rossview Place
- Sunset Meadows
- West Creek Farms
Residents of the aforementioned neighborhoods will be notified via door hangers 24 hours prior to work being performed. Residents are asked to remove parked vehicles from the roadway during this time so that resurfacing can occur. Vehicles left in the roadway will be moved if the owner cannot be contacted.
More information about the resurfacing process and FAQ’s can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3ksrxKO