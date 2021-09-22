FBI reports Michael Eckerman of Kansas Arrested for Assault on a Federal Officer During January 6th Capitol Breach

Washington, D.C. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reports that a Kansas man was arrested yesterday for crimes related to the breach of the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021 which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Michael Eckerman, 37, of Wichita, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; obstruction of an official proceeding; and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building. Eckerman made his initial court appearance yesterday in U.S. Magistrate Court for the District of Kansas.
The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas.
The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Kansas City and Washington Field Offices, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department, with significant assistance provided by the U.S. Capitol Police.
In the eight months since January 6th, more than 600 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including at least 185 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with tips can call 1.800.CALL.FBI (800.225.5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.
The charges contained in any criminal complaint or indictment are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.