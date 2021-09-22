53.1 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
HomeSportsNashville Sounds score in the Tenth to defeat Columbus Clippers, 7-6
Sports

Nashville Sounds score in the Tenth to defeat Columbus Clippers, 7-6

News Staff
By News Staff
Keon Broxton’s Single in the Bottom of the 10th Wins it for Nashville Sounds. (Nashville Sounds)
Keon Broxton’s Single in the Bottom of the 10th Wins it for Nashville Sounds. (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Triple-A Final Stretch started with a bang for the Sounds when Keon Broxton drove in Jamie Westbrook in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Nashville a 7-6 walk-off win over Columbus on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

The win for Nashville was the 64th of the season and number 2,095 in the career of Manager Rick Sweet. The Sounds’ skipper is now 10th all-time on the minor league managerial win list.

After Columbus rallied for four runs in the top of the eighth inning to even the game at 6-6, Nashville reliever Luke Barker fired two scoreless innings to give the Sounds a walk-off opportunity. Barker worked around a leadoff single in the ninth and retired the side in order in the 10th to set the stage.

With Jamie Westbrook at second base to start the bottom of the 10th inning, Dustin Peterson sent a sharp single into right field to put runners at the corners with nobody out. Following a strikeout for the first out, Broxton lined a 2-1 pitch from Kevin Herget off the base of the left-field wall to score Westbrook with the winning run.

It’s the 10th walk-off win of the season for Nashville as they improved to 37-24 at First Horizon Park.

Josh Lindblom started the game and was in line for the win until the bullpen faltered in the four-run eighth. Lindblom allowed two runs in five innings and recorded six strikeouts in the no-decision.

Nashville’s balanced offensive attack was led by a two-hit, two-RBI game from Westbrook. Christian Kelley had a pair of hits and Keston Hiura knocked in two runs with a double in Nashville’s four-run second inning.

Game two of the five-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Colin Rea (3-2, 2.43) starts for the Sounds against left-hander Adam Scott (0-0, 15.00) for the Clippers. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

  • Tonight’s win for Manager Rick Sweet was number 2,095 in his career. It’s the 10th-most among all minor league managers.
  • The Sounds are now 1-0 in the Triple-A Final Stretch, tied for the best record with several other teams.
  • The Sounds are now 37-24 at First Horizon Park…11-10 in series openers…17-37 when the opponent scores first…8-5 in extra innings.
  • Nashville recorded its 10th walk-off win of the season.


Box Score

Columbus 6, Nashville 7

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E
Columbus 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 6 11 0
Nashville 1 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 7 10 1

 

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .­­

Previous articleSenator Marsha Blackburn Pushes Big Tech For Answers On Their Predatory Privacy Practices
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online