APSU Soccer battles North Dakota to 1-1 Draw

Clarksville, TN – Freshman Haley Patterson scored her first career goal in the ninth minute to give the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team an early lead, but a North Dakota goal in the 35th minute tied the match and led to a 1-1 double-overtime draw, Thursday, at Morgan Brothers. Soccer Field.

Austin Peay (3-4-2) got on the board early when Alec Baumgardt fired a shot on goal from outside the 18-yard box; North Dakota (2-5-1) goalkeeper Madi Livingston was able to save the Baumgardt shot, but she could not corral the loose ball and Patterson chipped a shot into the back of the net to give the APSU Govs the lead, 1-0, in the ninth minute.

Patterson’s first career goal made her the third Austin Peay State University freshman to find the back of the net this season and came on Baumgardt’s team-leading second assist.

North Dakota nearly tied the match less than a minute after the Patterson goal when a Cassie Giddings shot snuck past a sliding Peyton Powell, but Clara Heistermann kept the Fighting Hawks off the board with a timely goal-line clearance.

In the 35th minute, North Dakota was able to get on the scoreboard when a free-kick deflected off an Austin Peay State University player for an own goal. With the match tied, neither side took another shot for the rest of the half, and the score remained tied, 1-1, at the break.

The APSU Governors came out with shots on target from Anna McPhie and Rachel Bradberry in the 52nd and 68th minutes, respectively, but the North Dakota keeper was up to the task and made both saves. The Austin Peay State University defense held North Dakota without a shot on goal in the second half and the match remained tied, 1-1, at the end of regulation.

Patterson took the only shot on goal for the APSU Governors during overtime, but her 103rd-minute strike was saved by Livingston. The Fighting Hawks put a single shot on target in each of the two overtime periods, but neither was able to best Powell, who finished the night with three saves.

