Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis continues ITA Ohio Valley Regional tomorrow

Knoxville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team got its fall season underway in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, Thursday, at the Goodfriend Tennis Center.

Five Governors represented Austin Peay State University in the first round of the 128-man draw, including freshman Tom Bolton who made his collegiate debut against Dayton’s Erik Eliasson.

While all five Govs dropped their opening-round matches, each will have the opportunity to avenge their loss in the first round of the consolation bracket, Friday.

In doubles, Austin Peay State University’s No. 1 doubles tandem from the spring – Anton Damberg and Frederic Schlossmann – fell in a close, 8-5 match to the ninth-ranked pairing of Tennessee’s Martim Prata and Conor Gannon. They will face Northern Kentucky’s Jorge Rodriguez and Brandon Ponomarew. If the duo beat’s NKU’s tandem, they receive an automatic bye and be placed in the round of 16.

Playing together for the first time, Oliver Andersson and Gabriel Nolasco fell to the fifth-ranked Michael Andre and Ilya Tiraspolsky of Indiana, 8-3. They face Ball State’s Vince Orlando and Abe Wojtalik Friday afternoon.

Austin Peay State University men’s tennis will be back in action tomorrow with the singles and doubles consolation matches at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional. For news and schedule updates, follow the Governors men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN) or Instagram (@GovsTennis).

APSU Govs Day One Match Results

Singles

Jagger Saylor (Indiana State) def. Oliver Andersson (APSU) 6-3, 6-4

Erik Eliasson (Dayton) def. Tom Bolton (APSU) 6-3, 6-1

Drew Michael (Butler) def. Anton Damberg (APSU) 6-1, 6-3

Macsen Sisam (Vanderbilt) def. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) 6-1, 6-2

John Chin (MTSU) def. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

(5) Andre / Tiraspolsky (Indiana) def. Andersson / Nolasco Pozo (APSU) 8-3

(9) Prata / Gannon (Tennessee) def. Damberg / Schlossmann (APSU) 8-5

APSU Govs Day Two Matches

Consolation Singles

Oliver Andersson (APSU) vs. Santiago Casamayor (Northern Kentucky)

Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) vs. (5) David Stevenson (Memphis)

Tom Bolton (APSU) vs. David Skrabut (Lipscomb)

Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) vs. Elias Grubert (Tennessee Tech)

Anton Damberg (APSU) vs Carlos Salas Tulla (Lipscomb)

Consolation Doubles

Damberg / Schlossmann (APSU) vs. Ponomarew / Rodriguez (Northern Kentucky)

Andersson / Nolasco Pozo (APSU) vs. Wojtalik / Orlando (Ball St.)