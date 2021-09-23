Montgomery County, Clarksville Governments present Legislative Items

Montgomery County, TN – On Tuesday, September 21st, 2021, Montgomery County and City of Clarksville Legislative Liaison Committee Members presented an overview of their Legislative Agendas to the state delegates Senator Bill Powers, Representative Curtis Johnson, Representative Jason Hodges, and Representative Jay Reedy.

The top two submissions endorsed by the County, City, and Clarksville Chamber of Commerce were the expansion of I-24 from the Kentucky line to I-65 and the expansion of Nashville State Community College – Clarksville Campus.

Additionally, the County and City Committees presented a list of their individual legislative requests and items of interest.

Highlights from the County’s agenda include:

Expansion of Broadband

Create regional juvenile justice center

Retirement benefits for safety and emergency personnel

Establish state grant for body-worn cameras

Residential and work restrictions for sex offenders

More severe penalties for threatening to commit a crime

Private Act for liquor by the drink in the unincorporated area of the County

Highlights from the City agenda include:

Road projects

Ongoing access to State Information System

Calculation of certified tax rate and increases

Administrative processing fee increase proposal to the Tennessee Department of Safety

Open records charge for inspection

The presentations were made to the local state delegation at William O. Beach Civic Hall. Also attending the presentation were Montgomery County Chief of Staff Kyle Johnson, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, County Commissioners, City Council, County Elected Officials, representatives from the Chamber of Commerce and County and City Department Heads.

The 2021-22 members of the Legislative Liaison Committees included County Commissioners Chris Rasnic (chair), Loretta Bryant, Joe Creek, and Rashida Leverett. City Council Members included Stacey Streetman (chair), Ashlee Evans, Travis Holleman, and Wanda Smith.

The list that was presented to the local representatives will be brought before the full Tennessee legislative body in spring 2022. The County and City requested public input for legislative agenda items from May 2021 through July 2021 through local media outlets and through County and City social media outlets.

The full 2022 legislative agenda, including the joint submissions, individual county and city submissions, road projects, a continuation of support items, and supporting documents can be found at mcgtn.org.