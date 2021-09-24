Clarksville City Councilperson Ambar Marquis – Ward 5 Newsletter, September 24th

Clarksville, TN – As many of you may know, there has been a vacancy on the Clarksville City Council for Ward 5 since July 2021.

On September 7th, 2021, I was appointed as the representative for Ward 5 on the City Council. I am very excited about working with the community and helping improve Clarksville for its current residents and for the future.

Who am I?

My name is Ambar (Amber, the spelling is in Spanish) Marquis (yes, just like the French!). I am not native to Clarksville, in fact, both my husband and I are originally from New York City. Like countless others, the Army brought us here. We fell in love with the atmosphere of the city, the people, and the outdoor recreation in the area.

I am an avid reader and researcher, an aspect that I believe will aid me in helping all of you with your questions and requests.

I believe communication is a huge factor that keeps things running smoothly. I look forward to learning all the intricate details of what it truly takes to run a city and disseminating that information to you all.

The more the public understands about its inner workings the easier it is to get things done, and the better Clarksville will be. On the topic of communication, I am hearing impaired. I have bilateral hearing loss and wear hearing aids. I like to believe that I navigate this deficiency pretty well.

To address the elephant in the room, yes, I am currently expecting and due in late October. I do not foresee this as something that will get in the way of performing my duties and serving the City of Clarksville. I am up to the challenge of being a new mom and a great stewart to my community and city.

Millswood Drive (Ordinance 12-2021-22)

Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Ben Kimbrough-Ringgold Mill Properties, LLC, Bert Singletary- Agent, for Zone change on the property located at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Millswood Drive from C-5 and R-2 highway & Arterial Commercial District to R-4 Multiple Family Residential District.

Postponed Until October 7th Regular Session

As many of you know, the City Council Seat was vacated back in July. When this Zoning Ordinance was brought to the floor in August the vote was postponed until October 7th, 2021 with the understanding that by the Regular session, Ward 5 would have representation.

Since having been appointed to the seat, I have met with or have had email correspondences with several residents of the Millswood community, the developer, the engineers, the UDSA, and Ringgold Elementary School. I have a meeting date with the Regional Planning Commission, and I am still working on meeting with the Streets Department.

I will be hosting a town hall with the residents of the Millswood community before the October 7th vote, in order to communicate my findings.

Ishee Drive and Ringgold Road (Ordinance 22-2021-22)

Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Willie Walker Byard & Mabry Holdings LLC, Byard & Mabry Holdings LLC-Agent for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Ishee Drive and Ringgold Road from AG Agricultural District to R-6 Single Family Residential District and R-2 Single Family Residential District.

First Reading Passed

This Ordinance passed the First reading on September 2nd, 2021. At the time I had requested the council to consider postponing the vote until the Ward 5 vacancy was filled. The council decided to vote in favor of the ordinance due to no one from the community expressing any opposition.

Reaching out

I highly encourage everyone to reach out with concerns you may have. If I don’t know something is going on, there is no way for me to help you. I do read all emails, I only ask for patience while I research the issue further before reaching back out to you. I would hate to give you bad information.

I can be reached directly through my email *protected email* or phone 914.573.9944.

The social media button below will take you directly to my Facebook page. I may not always be able to pick up the phone due to my work schedule. I can however respond to text messages and emails faster.

I look forward to hearing from everyone!

