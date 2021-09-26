APSU Men’s Golf travels to Illinois for Derek Dolenc Invitational

Clarksville, TN – After a three-week hiatus, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is set to get back on the course Monday and Tuesday at the Derek Dolenc Invitational, hosted by SIU Edwardsville, at Gateway National Golf Links in Madison, Illinois.

Austin Peay State University will be joined by Ohio Valley Conference foes Eastern Illinois, Murray State, UT Martin, and host SIUE, with Bradley, Chicago State, Detroit Mercy, Green Bay, Missouri State, New Orleans, Omaha, South Dakota, Weber State, and individuals from Iowa rounding out the field.

The APSU Govs will play the par-71, 7,016-yard course at SIUE’s event for the first time since the 2018 season, when Austin Lancaster led the way with a 215 and a tie for 13th as an individual, with the Governors finishing tied for eighth as a team.

Current Austin Peay State University assistant coach Michael Busse fired an opening-round 69 before posting a 217 and finishing tied for 21st in the APSU Gov’s last trip to Gateway National.

2019 OVC Freshman of the Year Micah Knisley headlines the Governors lineup after posting a team-best 217 and shooting an even-par 70 to climb 21 spots on the leaderboard on the final day of the EKU Intercollegiate last time out. Knisley is joined by senior Adam Van Raden, who made his first appearance in the Austin Peay lineup at EKU Intercollegiate, where he shot a 218 and led the Govs in the second round with an even-par 70.

Fifth-year senior Chase Korte will make his first appearance of the season at Gateway National; he posted a 235 at this event as a junior in 2019. Freshmen Aidan Baker and Reece Britt round out the Governors lineup for the event, Britt posted a 219 at the EKU Intercollegiate earlier in the month and Baker will be making his collegiate debut.

Morgan Robinson will also compete as an individual at SIUE’s event, he made his first career appearance in Austin Peay State University’s lineup at the EKU Intercollegiate to open the season.

Monday begins with 36 holes and an 8:15am shotgun start; the final 18 holes begin with an 8:15am shotgun start, Tuesday. GolfStat.com will have the live scoring for the event.

For news and results, follow the Governors men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO).