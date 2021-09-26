Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf hosts F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team looks to build on a solid opening weekend performance when it hosts the 2021 F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, Monday-Tuesday, at The Legacy Golf Course in Springfield.

The three-day, 54-hole event gets underway at 8:00am, Monday with Austin Peay State University paired with Belmont and Tennessee Tech on the par-72, 6,161-yard format. Also competing in the tournament are Murray State, Jacksonville State, Eastern Illinois, Indiana State, Western Carolina, Bellarmine, and North Alabama. It will be the second time the Govs have faced Murray State and Eastern Illinois in the young season.

Austin Peay State University will have a lineup change from its five-person team that finished 10th in the formidable Payne Stewart Memorial hosted by Missouri State, September 13th-14th. Taylor Dedmen, who was the Govs top finisher at that event, is unavailable this week due to injury. The Govs will look to freshman Erica Scutt, who finished just two shots behind Dedmen, to make her second strong showing.

Joining Scutt on the Govs five-person squad are junior Shelby Darnell, senior Riley Cooper, freshman Kaley Campbell and sophomore Kady Foshaug. Cooper joins the APSU Govs five for the first time this season after posting a top-25 finish at last spring’s Ohio Valley Conference Championship. Darnell, Campbell, and Foshaug each competed at the Govs season-opening Stewart Memorial

This is the 22nd edition of the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, which started in 2019 and has been held annually only being sidelined in 2020 by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Austin Peay State University has won the event three times, most recently in 2015 when it was held at Clarksville Country Club. The Govs have finished first or second five times.

