Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf senior Adam Van Raden has Top-Five finish at Derek Dolenc Invitational

Madson, IL – Senior Adam Van Raden shot a one-under 70 and finished tied for fifth, leading Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf to a fourth-place finish with a team score of 875 at the Derek Dolenc Invitational, hosted by SIU Edwardsville, at Gateway National Golf Links.

Van Raden recorded his first career top-five finish by shooting a one-under 212 at the par-71, 7,016-yard course. The Governors shot a 295 and dropped to fourth place on the final day of the event, finishing three shots behind New Orleans.

Fifth-year senior Chase Korte posted a final-round 76 en route to an aggregate score of 218 and a 16th-place finish. Senior Micah Knisley shot a 73 on his final 18 holes and finished the tournament tied for 21st with a score of 221. Freshman Aidan Baker rounded out the scoring for the Govs with his second-straight round of 76, he shot a 229 for the tournament and finished tied for 54th.

Reece Britt was once again unable to compete and withdrew from the final round of the event. Morgan Robinson also competed as an individual, he shot his third-straight round of 75 and finished tied for 38th with a tournament score of 225.

Austin Peay State University led all teams in par-five scoring, going five-under for the day and 14-under for the tournament to finish 11 shots better than the three teams tied for second on the par fives. Baker led the Govs at four-under on par fives, followed by Van Raden and Korte at three-under and Knisley at two-under.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team will be back in action when they travel to Jackson, Tennessee for UT Martin’s Grover Page Classic, October 4th-5th, at the Jackson Country Club. For news and results, follow the Governors men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO).

Box Score

SIUE Derek Dolenc Invitational

Gateway Golf Links | Madison, IL

Championship Dates: September 27th – September 28th