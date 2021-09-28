Clarksville Police Department responds to Shooting on Cayce Drive

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, September 27th, 2021, at approximately 10:22pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a shooting in progress call in the area of Cayce Drive. It was reported that the occupants of one vehicle were shooting at the occupants of another vehicle.

When Clarksville Police Officers arrived on Cayce Drive, they found that one of the vehicles involved had run into the garage door of an unoccupied residence. The driver and passenger of that vehicle initially fled the scene but returned a short time later.

The second vehicle involved left the area at a high rate of speed, and CPD had several officers in the area. Cayce Drive was shut down between Margret Drive and Knox Lane to process the scene and collect evidence.

There are no known injuries to anyone at this time, CPD requested the public to remain in their residence if possible until the roadway can be opened up. This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Lucas at 931.648.0656, ext. 5270, to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.