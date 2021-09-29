Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for September 29th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 29th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Addison is a darling, young, female mixed breed with a pretty brindle coat. Her vaccinations are up to date. She is a very sweet girl according to the staff and just loves to play with toys. Addison would love a home where she can share her love and have lots of toys! For more details MCACC will be able to answer your questions.

Teddy Bear is a young, male, American Bunny. Rabbits are probably not your first thought as pets, but they are clean, easy to keep and a great first pet for children. Ideally a very secure cage/play area is recommended, especially if in a home with dogs and cats. If you want an easy going companion, please stop by and see Teddy Bear.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Sugar is as sweet as her name. She is currently in rescue through no fault of her own, along with her equally sweet sister, Spice. Both girls have gorgeous black coats with Sugar’s coat long and Spice having a slightly shorter coat. The girls are 2 years old and closely bonded. Both girls are up to date on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained.

Sugar (and Spice) would like to find a loving home together and are currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Annie is a cute, female domestic shorthair kitten. She is very gentle, quiet, and curious. Annie is up to date on vaccinations, spayed, litter trained and once she is comfortable she can be very playful. She has had flea and tick treatment, dewormed, and has tested negative for Feline Leukemia. She does well with other cats. Annie would be a great companion if you are looking for a calm, easy going kitten.

You can find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is looking for his forever family. He is such a delightful, sweet-natured, loving, 10-month-old mixed breed puppy. He is neutered, and up to date on vaccinations. Drako is the perfect gentleman indoors and enjoys being with his people. He does well with dogs but needs to be in a cat free home. If you are looking for the perfect indoor and outdoor buddy, someone to take jogging or hiking or even to the lake, then please stop by and visit Drako. He absolutely loves outdoor adventures.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Larry is the sweetest, silliest, most loving Pit Bull Terrier mix you will ever meet! Larry is a large boy with a pretty apricot, cream, white and beige coat. He is friendly, affectionate, very smart, playful, curious, and did we mention funny? He is crate trained and house broken and Larry is up to date on vaccinations and neutered. He does well with children but prefers to be the only pet in the home. Larry’s favorite thing is just being with his people. Larry is heartworm positive, but PLEASE don’t let that deter you. He is on treatment and his treatment will continue to be covered by the good folks at the rescue. Come meet this silly, easy going guy!

He can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Wendy is an approximately 10 week old small to medium sized mixed breed puppy! Wendy is dewormed, up to date on age appropriate vaccinations and spayed. She is a delight and full of energy, typical of puppies.

If you think Wendy would be a great addition to your family you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Hamilton, (aka) Hammy!! Hammy is a beautiful 4-year-old male Blue Pit mix. He is very high-energy, so a home with lots of time spent outdoors and lots of activities to help channel that energy would be ideal! He is always up for a challenge. Hamilton is up to date on vaccinations and neutered. He is a smart boy, loves people, attention and treats. He does need to be the only dog in a cat free home.

Come meet Hammy and for more information you can find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592