Hopkinsville Community College to hold Free Financial Aid Workshops in October

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) Financial Aid Department will host eight, free financial aid workshops in October to assist current and incoming students with their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®).
Appointment times will be offered 9:00am-3:15pm on each of the Workshop days.
- Wednesday, October 6th
- Thursday, October 7th
- Monday, October 1th1
- Wednesday, October 13th
- Tuesday, October 19th
- Thursday, October 21st
- Tuesday, October 26th
- Wednesday, October 27th
Students will be required to bring the following information in order to complete the FAFSA®:
- Student FSA ID (if one has been created)
- Parent FSA ID (dependent students)
- Student 2020 tax returns and W-2s
- Parent 2020 tax returns and W-2s (dependent students)
- Spouse 2020 tax returns and W-2s, if married
- Student Social Security number
- Spouse Social Security Number, if married
- Parent DOB, Social Security number, marital status, and date parent was married, divorced or widowed
- Record of investments and untaxed income, if any
Appointments are required to be made at least 24 hours in advance, and can be /bookings/" target="_blank" valign="absmiddle">scheduled online or by emailing .
