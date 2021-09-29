Hopkinsville Community College to hold Free Financial Aid Workshops in October

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) Financial Aid Department will host eight, free financial aid workshops in October to assist current and incoming students with their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®).

Appointment times will be offered 9:00am-3:15pm on each of the Workshop days.

Wednesday, October 6th

Thursday, October 7th

Monday, October 1th1

Wednesday, October 13th

Tuesday, October 19th

Thursday, October 21st

Tuesday, October 26th

Wednesday, October 27th

Students will be required to bring the following information in order to complete the FAFSA®:

Student FSA ID (if one has been created)

Parent FSA ID (dependent students)

Student 2020 tax returns and W-2s

Parent 2020 tax returns and W-2s (dependent students)

Spouse 2020 tax returns and W-2s, if married

Student Social Security number

Spouse Social Security Number, if married

Parent DOB, Social Security number, marital status, and date parent was married, divorced or widowed

Record of investments and untaxed income, if any

Appointments are required to be made at least 24 hours in advance, and can be *protected email* /bookings/" target="_blank" valign="absmiddle">scheduled online or by emailing *protected email* .

