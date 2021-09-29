Montgomery County Archives to hold Three Open House Tours during American Archives Month

Montgomery County, TN – In recognition of American Archives Month this October, the Montgomery County Archives Department invites the public to take a tour and learn more about the unique services they provide.

Three open house tours of the stacks, an area not normally open to the public, offer a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into caring for the history of Clarksville and Montgomery County. The tours are available on October 11th from 10:00am to 3:00pm, October 14th from 10:00am to 3:00pm, and October 23rd, from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

The front desk area and the reading room are the areas regularly open to the public. Other than the stacks area, visitors will also have an opportunity to check out Archives’ newest exhibit, The Hodgson Family: A Life in Clarksville.

“Archives is an intriguing County Department filled with abundant historical information. I hope people will take the time to tour the facility to learn more about our community and the people, past and present, who have contributed to who we are,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

“The research opportunities available at Archives are quite comprehensive, from deeds dating back to 1787, probates from 1795, court minutes beginning in 1805, as well as many Special Collections that have been donated to Archives. Everyone is welcome to experience archives and learn about our history,” said Archives Director Jill Hastings.

Created by the County Board of Commissioners in January 1995, Archives serves as the official repository for county records and operates under Tennessee State law and the direction of the Montgomery County Public Records Commission.