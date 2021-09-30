Nashville Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo returns in October

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo’s favorite family Halloween event is back! Boo at the Zoo, presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers will take place October 15th-17th, 19th-24th, 26th-30th from 5:00pm-9:00pm nightly.

Get your fill of festive fun this fall and experience plenty of magical lit scenes and stroll through picture-perfect pumpkin patches. Be sure to check out the enchanting giant hay creatures. Visit Gourdon the Talking Pumpkin, Monster Mash dance area, the Scary Go-Round carousel, and our nightly animal shows. There will be ten trick-or-treat stations that include a glow-in-the-dark souvenir cup for kids.

Friday through Sunday tickets are $20.00 while Tuesday through Thursday tickets are $18.00 and children under age 2 are always free. Members save $4.00 per ticket! With the reduced capacity, we expect Thursday through Sunday to sell out fast. Advance purchase is strongly recommended for Friday through Sunday.

For the protection of our guests and employees, there will be nightly capacity limits for this walk-through experience. Masks are required indoors and strongly encouraged outdoors. Requirements set forth by the city at the time of the event will be enforced.

Supporting sponsors include AAA, The Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Truist. For more info on the event, visit www.nashvillezoo.org.

