Austin Peay State University Athletics partners with SS&E as third-party ticket, premium, sponsorship sales agency

Clarksville, TN – SS&E announced today a first-of-its-kind partnership with Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics, which will see the division of Predators Holdings, LLC serve as the exclusive third-party ticket, premium, and sponsorship sales agency for APSU-hosted varsity sporting events.

As part of this agreement, SS&E will aid in the promotional and marketing plans to sell general admission tickets, premium experiences, and sponsorships.

“Since the very early stages of SS&E’s formation, it has been our goal to pursue partnerships that will allow us to offer our services in such a way that organizations and events throughout Middle Tennessee are able to elevate their communities and promote economic development, just as the Predators, Bridgestone Arena, and the Ford Ice Centers have done in Greater Nashville,” Nashville Predators and SS&E President and CEO Sean Henry said. “Through this exciting partnership with Austin Peay State University Athletics, we are thrilled to assist in furthering the growth of not only Austin Peay as a force in the collegiate athletics space, but also the growth of Clarksville, Tennessee, as a vibrant city with a thriving economy.”

SS&E, which was formed to engage in operational and sales opportunities outside the four walls of Bridgestone Arena, will manage sales endeavors for the APSU Governors’ football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, and softball games, and other similar events.

Additionally, SS&E will be responsible for premium sales or other guest experiences, including but not limited to suites, patron enhancements, parking, hospitality areas, plaza activations, and concession sales.

“Forging this partnership with SS&E is an exciting and innovative step for Austin Peay and its athletics department,” said Austin Peay State University President Mike Licari. “As this relationship grows and evolves, I believe we will improve our market presence and penetration and increase the visibility of the Austin Peay brand. SS&E continues to be a great team to work with and I am particularly proud of Gerald Harrison and his team for their leadership and vision. I am excited that Smashville supports Stacheville.”

In addition to serving as the exclusive third-party ticket, premium, and sponsorship sales agency for APSU Athletics, SS&E will also be charged with the responsibility of providing marketing and promotional support for such sales endeavors. Promotional assets may include social media, website, email, or other marketing advertisements and media placements.

“Today’s announcement is transformational for Austin Peay Athletics as we partner with SS&E,” said Austin Peay Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “This partnership represents a unique, progressive partnership between two great brands. It is an opportunity for our university and athletics department to strengthen and grow our brand and increase our revenue streams and corporate sponsorships. Sean Henry and the entire SS&E team are unbelievable at what they do, but beyond that, they are great people to work with as we build and grow this Smashville-Stacheville partnership.”

Although not an element of this agreement with APSU, on May 4th it was announced that SS&E executed a multi-year naming rights agreement on behalf of the Montgomery County Multi-Purpose Event Center in Clarksville, Tennessee, with Clarksville-based F&M Bank.

The venue, which is now known as F&M Bank Arena, will serve as the home of Austin Peay State University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams. Construction continues at F&M Bank Arena’s downtown location of First Street and College Street in Clarksville. Ground broke on the facility in November 2020, and the venue is scheduled to open during the 2022-23 season under SS&E management.

In addition to housing APSU’s basketball programs, F&M Bank Arena will also contain luxury suites, premium seating, private hospitality space, party rooms, and common areas that will have full access to the arena bowl.

In addition to the facility’s main, flexible event space, the multi-level venue will feature a separate sheet of ice that will be used for youth and adult hockey leagues as well as figure skating, allowing the Predators to continue their mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. The venue will hold approximately 6,000 fans for concerts; 5,500 for basketball games; and 5,000 for hockey games.