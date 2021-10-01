Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce October 2021 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – On October 6th, at noon the Chamber will hold its monthly Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting; at 25 Jefferson Street, Suite T, sponsored by Union Home Mortgage, featuring guest speaker Lyndi Berrones, Northern Middle Tennessee Regional Director at the Tennessee Department of Community and Economic Development.

CYP is a platform for Young Professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, as well as contribute to the economic development and high quality of living in our community. For more information, contact Melinda Shepard at *protected email* or 931.245.4341.

Join the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce and Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) as district leaders discuss the vision for the school system at an Innovation In Education Power Breakfast at 7:30am on Wednesday, October 6th at Mosaic Church, 1020 Garrettsburg Road. Hear from a panel of CMCSS leaders about the strategic goals of the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. The cost is $25.00 for members and $35.00 for non-members.

Register online at clarksvillechamber.com or RSVP to Sierra Allison at *protected email* or 931.245.4342.