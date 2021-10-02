APSU Center for Service-Learning and Community Engagement, Office of Campus Sustainability merge

Clarksville, TN – On October 1st, 2021 the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Center for Service-Learning and Community Engagement and the Office of Campus Sustainability merged into a new department named Community Engagement & Sustainability.

In 2014, the University opened what was previously the Center for Service-Learning & Community Engagement to provide community service and service-learning programs to APSU students. The center grew extensively over the years, introducing the SOS Food Pantry, ENGAGE LLC, Living Green LLC, and Alternative Break Trips.

The Office of Sustainability was previously under the Physical Plant and worked to promote campus-wide sustainability efforts and offer green programming to students, such as Project EcoGovs and the Great Green Idea contest.

The new department falls under the Division of Student Affairs and will maintain the programming of the previous two departments. Community Engagement & Sustainability will be adding a financial education extension to the SOS Food Pantry called the $mart Money Center. The department offices are at 322 Home Avenue, and its staff also oversees the University’s Victory Gardens, Outdoor Education Center and the Predators Youth Garden.

For information on the department, visit www.apsu.edu/volunteer.