Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting October 2nd, 2021

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work on grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road.

Daily, from 7:00am–5:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridgework, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed.

Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 20200. Width reduced to 22′ for the entire project. Flagging for lane closures may occur on Dean Road at the intersection with SR 13 for drainage installation.

SR 112 / SR76

Intersection improvements including grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls will happen daily from 9:00am–3:00pm. Closures will be intermittent.

SR 237 Pipe Crossing

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in 2 phases for completion of the pipe crossing nightly from 8:00pm–5:00am.

Davidson County

I-24 – Routine Bridge Inspection

On Sunday from 8:00am–12:00pm, Eastbound Silliman Evans Bridge will have full-length outside lane closed for underbridge inspection vehicle.

I-24 Resurfacing and improvements from the I-40 split to the I-440 split

Nightly from 8:00pm-5:00am, (including weekends), there will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for milling, paving and striping.

I-24 Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62)

Nightly from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and also temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placement and removal of the containment system on the Hickory Hollow bridge as well as final striping.

I-40 Resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Boulevard to Arlington Avenue

Nightly, 8:00pm-5:00am, (including weekends) there will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Boulevard and Arlington Avenue for milling, paving, and striping.

I-40 Repairing I-40 bridges over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River

Nightly from 8:00pm-5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be temporary intermittent lane closures on the Stones River bridge on I-40 for thin-lift epoxy overlay. At least two lanes will remain open at all times.

I-65 ITS Maintenance

Daily from 8:00am-2:00pm, there will be a right outside shoulder closure to repair conduit.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24 Intelligent Transportation System construction, upgrades for I-24 SMART Corridor

Nightly from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be right lane and shoulder closures EB and WB for installation of gantry foundations and conduit. There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65.

Dickson County

I-40 Resurfacing and Bridge Repair of I-40 from East of Piney Road to the bridge over I-840

On Sunday, October 3rd through Wednesday, October 6th from 7:00pm-6:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations in both EB and WB directions.

I-40 ITS Maintenance

Nightly from 8:00pm-2:00am, there will be a right outside lane and shoulder closure on I-40 to replace CCTV 201

Humphreys County

I-40 Repair of bridges on I-40 over the Buffalo River

On Saturday, October 2nd through Wednesday, October 6th from 7:00am-3:30pm, there is a temporary traffic shift in both directions. Traffic is being shifted to the right lane and shoulder while work is being performed underneath the bridge in both the EB and WB direction.

Robertson County

I-65 Widening Project

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS, milling and paving will happen nightly from 8:00pm-5:00am, north and south directions. Troopers to be utilized. SR 25 Ramp Closure–Ramps to be closed during paving operations. Only one ramp will be closed at a time over the course of 2 nights in the following order: 1) SR 25 Southbound Off Ramp 2) SR 25 Southbound On Ramp.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.