Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf to take part in Grover Page Classic

Clarksville, TN – Looking to build off a fourth-place team finish last week, Austin Peay State University men’s golf team will be in action at the Grover Page Classic, hosted by UT Martin, Monday and Tuesday at the par-72, 6,816-yard Jackson County Club in Jackson, Tennessee.

Austin Peay State University will be joined by Eastern Illinois, Murray State, New Orleans, SIU Edwardsville, and UT Martin for the second straight week. The Govs will also take the course with Ohio Valley Conference foes Belmont, Tennessee State, and Tennessee Tech, with Alabama State, Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Indian Hills CC, Nicholls, Southern Illinois, and Union rounding out the 16-team, 93-player field.

The Governors are playing at UT Martin’s tournament for the first time since 2016, when Erik Hedberg finished tied for fourth and led the team to a sixth-place finish at the Paris Landing State Park Golf Course in Buchanan.

Senior Adam Van Raden will lead the APSU Govs off the tee after posting his first career top-five finish at the Derek Dolenc Invitational last week. Fifth-year senior Chase Korte will make his second appearance of the season for head coach Robbie Wilson after a 16th-place finish last week.

Senior Micah Knisley led the Govs in the season-opening EKU Invitational and will look to regain that momentum this week. Freshman Aidan Baker and senior Jordan Rodriguez, each making their second appearance of the season, round out the Governors lineup. Freshman Payne Elkins is also set to make his first collegiate appearance when he competes as an individual at UT Martin’s tournament.

Monday begins with 36 holes and an 8:00am shotgun start; the final 18 holes begin with an 8:45am shotgun start, Tuesday. GolfStat.com will have the live scoring for the event. For news and results, follow the Governors men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO).