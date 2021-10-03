Nashville Sounds finish season with win over Indianapolis Indians

Nashville, TN – Pablo Reyes launched a seventh-inning grand slam to lead the Nashville Sounds to an 8-3 win over the Indianapolis Indians Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. The Sounds finished the season with a record of 70-58.
The Sounds jumped on the board quickly and took a 1-0 lead in the first frame. Matt Lipka led off with a single and was later driven in on a sacrifice fly from Jamie Westbrook. Luke Maile gave Nashville a 2-0 lead with a run-scoring single in the fourth inning.
Nashville added an insurance in the seventh on a single by Westbrook to make it 4-2, Sounds. But later in the inning, Reyes hit a grand slam to give Nashville an 8-2 lead.
Nashville relief pitcher Zack Brown tossed 1 1/3 innings and earned his first Triple-A win this season.
Post-Game Notes
- The Sounds went 7-2 in the Triple-A Final Stretch…won 10 of their last 13 games.
- Pablo Reyes hit the second grand slam for the Sounds this season (Zach Green, June 18th at Gwinnett)…hit his first home run since September 5 at St. Louis…matched a career-high with 4 RBI (4x, last – July 13th, 2019 at Columbus).
- Matt Lipka has hit safely in 15 of his last 18 games…batting .303 (23-for-76) with 20 runs, 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 9 RBI and 8 stolen bases.
- Jake Cousins tossed a 1-2-3 first inning on MLB rehab assignment.
Box Score
Nashville 8, Indianapolis 3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Nashville
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|8
|9
|1
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|8
|2
