Sports

APSU Men’s Golf sits in eighth place at Grover Page Classic

Austin Peay State University Men's Golf moves into eighth place at Grover Page Classic. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's GolfJackson, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team used a second-round 288 to move into eighth place after 36 holes at the Grover Page Classic, Monday, at the Jackson Country Club.

Graduate senior Chase Korte led the Governors on the first day at the par-72, 6,783-yard track, shooting an opening-round 70 and a second-round 75 to finish tied for 21st after 36 holes. Senior Micah Knisley finished the first day one shot behind Korte and tied for 25th after shooting a 75 and a one-under 71.

Freshman Aidan Baker opened with a first-round 77 before firing the best round of his collegiate career with a two-under 70 on the second 18 holes of day. Senior Adam Van Raden shot a 76 and 72 to finish the first day of the event tied for 38th with a 148, while senior Jordan Rodriguez rounded out the Govs lineup with a 79-79—155.

Competing as an individual, freshman Payne Elkins posted a pair of 77s in his first collegiate rounds, he is tied for 71st in the tournament.

Austin Peay State University will be back in action for the third round of the Grover Page Classic with an 8:00am shotgun start, Tuesday. The final round of the event was originally slated for an 8:45am start, but was moved up in hopes of avoiding any inclement weather.

GolfStat.com will have the live scoring for the event. For news and results, follow the Governors men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO).

