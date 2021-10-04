Austin Peay State University Volleyball makes first ever trip to Bellarmine, Tuesday

Austin Peay (10-6 | 4-0 OVC) at Bellarmine (5-11 | 1-4 ASUN)

Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 | 5:00pm CT

Louisville, KY | Knights Hall

Louisville, KY – After a perfect 4-0 start in Ohio Valley Conference play, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team faces off against a future ASUN Conference foe with its first-ever trip to Bellarmine University for Tuesday contest at Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The game begins at 5:00pm.

The Governors’ matchup against the Knights will be the third time the two programs have faced off and first since October 9th, 1987, when APSU came away with a 2-0 victory.

Austin Peay State University has won their last five matches and is coming off a perfect 4-0 conference-opening homestand. It is the fifth time in head coach Taylor Mott‘s tenure the Govs have started conference play with at least four consecutive wins.

The Knights enter Tuesday’s match with a 5-11 record and a 1-4 mark in ASUN Conference play. They are led by junior outside hitter Jayme Scott who leads the team in kills (205) and service aces (16) and is second in digs (159).

Graduate student Brooke Moore continued her climb up the APSU record books last weekend and earned Offensive Player of the Week honors, Monday. The Louisville native passed Kim Smith for fourth all-time in kills and is currently eighth in career service aces (124) and 10th in digs (1,402). She leads the team in all three statistical categories this season.

First Swings

Outside hitter Brooke Moore, a Preseason All-OVC selection, is one of only eight Govs players to record both 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs during their career. She enters Tuesday’s match with 1,384 kills (4th all-time) and 1,402 digs (10th).

With her fourth kill during Friday’s match against SIU Edwardsville, Moore passed Austin Peay State University alumna Kim Smith (1996-99) for fourth all-time in career kills. The graduate student is 94 kills away from passing Beck Sowinski’s (1997-00) 1,477 career kill mark.

Right-side hitter Mikayla Powell, the 2020-21 NJCAA Division II National Player of the Year, earned all-tournament honors at the Indiana State Invitational Sept. 10-11. Powell is currently second on the team in kills (137) and blocks (43).

Middle blocker Maggie Keenan has recorded four or more blocks 11 times this season and leads the Govs with 63 on the season.

The Govs setter tandem of Caroline Waite and Kelsey Mead are in their second year combining to quarterback the Govs offense. The duo ranks 12th and 14th all-time in career assists, respectively. Waite has averaged 4.84 assists and 2.38 digs per set while Mead is averaging 4.86 assists and 1.58 digs per set with 12 aces through six weeks.

Junior defensive specialist, Erin Eisenhart, who was an all-tournament selection at the WKU Volleyball Invitational, is averaging 3.56 digs/set during OVC play and is second on the team with 160 on the season.

Last week, the Govs held SIU Edwardsville to .176 and .069 hitting percentages. The defensive performances were the sixth and third-lowest marks, respectively, by opponents this season.

The Govs posted .339 and .349 hitting percentages in last weekend’s sweep over the Cougars–their second and third-highest offensive performances this season.

Austin Peay has started conference play 4-0 for the second straight season and fifth time under head coach Taylor Mott.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

Following their contest against the Knights, the Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team concludes their road trip with a two-match Ohio Valley Conference series at Tennessee Tech, Friday-Saturday, October 8th-9th. The Govs and Golden Eagles are tied atop the OVC standings after two weeks with a perfect 4-0 record in conference play.