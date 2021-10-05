Blanchfield Army Community Hospital: COVID-19 and Pregnancy

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) reports that if you are pregnant or thinking about getting pregnant, you can receive a COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine.

There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines, cause fertility problems in women or men.

Pregnant and recently pregnant women are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 Coronavirus compared with non-pregnant women.

Additionally, pregnant women with COVID-19 Coronavirus are at increased risk of preterm birth and might be at increased risk of other adverse pregnancy outcomes, compared with pregnant women without COVID-19.