76.9 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNewsBlanchfield Army Community Hospital: COVID-19 and Pregnancy
News

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital: COVID-19 and Pregnancy

News Staff
By News Staff

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) reports that if you are pregnant or thinking about getting pregnant, you can receive a COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine.

There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines, cause fertility problems in women or men.

Pregnant and recently pregnant women are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 Coronavirus compared with non-pregnant women.

Additionally, pregnant women with COVID-19 Coronavirus are at increased risk of preterm birth and might be at increased risk of other adverse pregnancy outcomes, compared with pregnant women without COVID-19.

Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department announces Briarwood Drive water outage planned
Next articleClarksville Police Department reports Missing Person Barbara Roberts Found
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online